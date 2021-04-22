Appointments available on Friday at mass vaccination site for first doses
The Grays Harbor County’s Mass Vaccination site will be issuing first doses to residents on Friday, and there are openings available.
KXRO spoke with the Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services and they say that approximately 500 open appointments are available for anyone eligible to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer option is currently the only vaccine approved for 16-18 year olds, although the site is available to everyone 16 years or older.
Everyone 16 and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.
If under the age of 16, parental consent is required.
Staff and volunteers will be administering the vaccines at the Port of Grays Harbor on Friday, April 23 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM
A second dose of the vaccine would be scheduled for 21 days following the initial appointment.
The site is by appointment only.
Those looking for vaccine can use the state’s Vaccine Locator tool to find open appointments near them, which shows providers who receive vaccine directly through federal government collaborations like the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ph-graysharbor.as.me/1stdosepasha20210423 or call our Call Center at (360) 964-1850.