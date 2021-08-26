Applicants for Grays Harbor District Court Judge interviewed
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners interviewed 2 out of the 5 candidates on Wednesday for the upcoming vacancy of District Court Judge.
Montesano attorney Megan Valentine and Hoquiam Municipal Court Judge Jean Cotton both took questions from the commissioners regarding their approach to the potential judicial seat.
Following an executive session, Commissioner Vickie Raines announced that the remaining candidates are Montesano attorney Karrie Young Pratt, Aberdeen Deputy Corporation Counsel Forest Worgum, and Erin Riley of the Grays Harbor County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The remaining applicants were scheduled to take questions regarding their application for the seat on Tuesday, August 31 at 12pm, 12:45pm, and 1:30pm with an anticipated executive session to follow.
Grays Harbor County District Court Judge Thomas Copland announced in July that he is set to retire as of August 31.
No announcement of a new District Court Judge will come before September 1.
Copland was elected in 2018 to a 4-year term. His seat will appear in the 2022 election.