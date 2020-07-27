      Weather Alert

An Ilwaco area fishery closes as of today

Jul 27, 2020 @ 8:34am

The Washington Department of FIsh & Wildlife says that salmon fisheries in Marine Area 1 are closed.

Marine Area 1 encompasses the area from the Columbia River north to Leadbetter Point at the north end of Long Beach.

According to a release, the closure comes as the recreational coho catch quota for Marine Area 1 was expected to be achieved by the end of the day on Sunday, July 26.

Other coastal Marine Areas 2 through 4 will remain open through Sept. 30 or until quotas are reached. 

Please refer to the WDFW emergency rules webpage at https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/ for up to date in-season changes for individual Marine Areas.

