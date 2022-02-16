Aliza Munoz Esty joins Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees
Governor Jay Inslee has announced the appointment of Aliza Munoz Esty to the Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees.
Esty was included in the recent appointments by the governor this week.
According to the college, Esty brings a diverse professional background to the board, which includes serving as a business administrator for a small- to large-scale events company, Manager of the Islander in Westport, District Office Manager Assistant for the Ocosta School District, and more recently as a Fiscal Tech for Grays Harbor County Public Health.
She currently oversees water utility operations in the public utilities department at Grays Harbor Water District #1.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Esty to the Board of Trustees,” said Grays Harbor College President, Dr. Ed Brewster. “Her perspective as a GHC graduate, as well as her expansive skill set and professional background will bring valuable insights to the college.
Dr. Harry Carthum, board Chair, stated “Ms. Esty brings a unique perspective to our board. As a recent graduate of Grays Harbor College and a working parent, she understands the challenges that face many of our students. We are all very pleased with her appointment and look forward to her contributions.”
Born in the Philippines and a former Canadian citizen, Esty relocated to the area after a surfing vacation in Westport and currently resides in Grayland with her husband and two young children. She is a 2020 graduate of Grays Harbor College and is expected to graduate in June with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Western Governors University.
Esty joins Dr. Harry Carthum, Dr. Paula Akerlund, Astrid Aveledo, and James R. Sayce on the GHC Board of Trustees, replacing Art Blauvelt who has served on the Board for the past 10 years.
Blauvelt was appointed to the board in October, 2011, and reappointed in October, 2016. He served as the Board Chair from 2013-2014 and as the Vice Chair from 2015-2016.
In reflecting on Blauvelt’s service, Brewster said, “we thank Art for his continuous support and advocacy for Grays Harbor College through the highs and lows of the past decade and appreciate all that he has done for our students, the college, and the community.”