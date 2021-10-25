Albatross Avenue bridge to close Oct. 26/27
The City of Ocean Shores announced that work being conducted alongside the Washington State Department of Transportation will result in a road closure.
Ocean Shores City Engineer Robert Lund told KXRO that work on the railing of the bridge on Albatross Avenue will require the closure.
Closures will occur:
- October 26 through 27, 2021 – Albatross Ave NE will be closed between Sunset Ave. NE to East Chance A La Mer NE from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
Traffic is advised to use alternate routes.
Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Robert Lund at (360)940-7633 or [email protected].