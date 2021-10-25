      Weather Alert

Albatross Avenue bridge to close Oct. 26/27

Oct 25, 2021 @ 10:06am

The City of Ocean Shores announced that work being conducted alongside the Washington State Department of Transportation will result in a road closure. 

Ocean Shores City Engineer Robert Lund told KXRO that work on the railing of the bridge on Albatross Avenue will require the closure.

Closures will occur:

  • October 26 through 27, 2021 – Albatross Ave NE will be closed between Sunset Ave. NE to East Chance A La Mer NE from 6:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Traffic is advised to use alternate routes.

Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Robert Lund at (360)940-7633 or [email protected].

