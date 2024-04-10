Additional Chinook fishing opportunities through Thursday in Columbia River

Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon took joint state action Tuesday, April 9, extending the recreational spring Chinook season on the Columbia River below Bonneville Dam through Thursday, April 11.

The stretch of river from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam was previously set to close on April 9 following a four-day extension, though current catch estimates indicate additional fishing days can be supported.

Decision makers considered testimony from last week’s Columbia River Compact hearing and updated catch estimates to inform their decision to add two more consecutive days.

Fishing is permitted from the Buoy 10 line at the Columbia River mouth near Ilwaco upstream to Beacon Rock (including boat and bank), plus bank angling by hand-cast only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline.

Fishery managers will monitor catches and Bonneville Dam fish passage counts as the spring season progresses. The run-size update typically occurs in mid-May.

Anglers should review the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for the waters they plan to fish, as well as check for any emergency rule changes before heading out.

To receive regulation updates and other information via email, subscribe to the Columbia River fishery notices mailing list.