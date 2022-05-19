Actor Gil Birmingham of Yellowstone To Honor Vets On PBS’s National Memorial Day Concert

Gil Birmingham who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater on the Paramount networks’ critically acclaimed drama “Yellowstone” called in to Kix 95.3 and talked with The Luceman in the morning! Gil will be taking part in the PBS National Memorial Day concert to honor Vietnam Vet, Francis Whitebird (of the Lakota Tribe), who will be recognized for his service to the country. Check out the interview below..
Gil Birmingham Interview
The National Memorial Day Concert will air Sunday May, 29th at 8pm on PBS…
The National Memorial Day Concert on PBS is Co-hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, who are both long-time supporters of veterans’ causes and our troops in active service, the 33rd annual event brings the country together and pays tribute to the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform.
Gil Birmingham, A native of San Antonio and a descendant of the Native American Comanche tribe, Birmingham currently portrays the Tribal Chairman in the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone. His appearance during the concert is in conjunction with Vietnam Vet, Francis Whitebird (of the Lakota Tribe), who will be honored for his service to the country.
Special segments in this year’s concert will include:
* Honoring the memory, legacy and patriotism of General Colin L. Powell, who played an important part of the concert for more than 25 years, by speaking so eloquently about the sacred meaning of Memorial Day, reminding everyone of the debt owed to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of liberty and freedom.
* A tribute to the more than 58,000 American lives lost during the Vietnam War and the more than 3 million Americans who served in Southeast Asia during the brutal conflict like combat medic Francis Whitebird, a young warrior from a Lakota family with generations of military service, who will be honored for his service to his fellow soldiers and to our country.
* The Gold Star Family story of Maj. General Mark Graham (Ret.) and his wife Carol who, in under eight months, suffered the loss of their sons—2LT Jeff Graham (killed in Iraq by an IED blast) and ROTC Cadet Kevin Graham (who lost his battle to depression). Their sons died fighting different battles but both dedicated their lives to serving the nation.