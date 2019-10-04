      Weather Alert

Actor Gary Cole Talks Office Space, Mixed-ish, & Autism

Oct 4, 2019 @ 11:18am

Actor Gary Cole who has starred in such memorable roles as Mike Brady, (The Brady Bunch Movie) Bill Lumberg, (Office Space) Reese Bobby, (Talladega Nights: The Ricky Bobby Story) and countless others recently called in to the Kix morning show and chatted with The Luceman and Logan about his newest T.V. Show Mixed-ish which premiered this Fall On ABC Tuesday nights at 9, as well as the endurance of the movie Office Space, working on a television show to his voice work on such shows as Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, to raising a daughter with Autism.. Check out the interview below!

 

You can see Gary Cole in the new ABC comedy Mixed-ish Tuesday nights at 9 on ABC for info on the show click HERE!

Check out Gary’s IMDB page by clicking this Link!

 

