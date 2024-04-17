KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Active Shooter/Hostile Event training taking place in Hoquiam on Saturday, April 20

April 17, 2024 6:24AM PDT
Share
Image created by KXRO

On Saturday, April 20th, law enforcement and other public safety agencies from around the county are participating in an active shooter/hostile event training exercise at Lincoln Elementary School and Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam. 

The event is scheduled to take place between 8 am and 5 pm during the day.

According to Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, this training exercise is designed to simulate a realistic scenario to help first responders better understand how to respond effectively in the unfortunate event of an active shooter situation.

This is only a drill and there is no cause for alarm. All activities are simulated.

During the day on Saturday, residents may encounter increased activity from law enforcement and fire personnel, may hear simulated gunfire, and see various emergency response-related activities. 

For the safety of the public and the responders participating in the training exercise, the public is being asked to stay clear of the area during the exercise.

Image from Grays Harbor County Emergency Management

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Cowboy SongsGeorge Birge
3:26pm
Sweet ThingKeith Urban
3:16pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
3:12pm
Whos That ManToby Keith
3:09pm
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
3:06pm
View Full Playlist