Accident sends two people to hospital
Grays Harbor, WA – An accident on the Westport-Aberdeen highway sent two people to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday morning just after 11:00am a 22 year old Woodland man was driving a 2003 Acura north on SR 105 near milepost 35.
The State Patrol says that the driver became light headed and lost control of the Acura which then crossed the centerline, went over the southbound shoulder, and left the road into the tree line.
A 19 year old Kelso woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries and a 16 month old child was transported to the hospital as well as a precaution.
The woman was wearing her seat belt and the child was in a child safety seat.
The driver, who was also wearing his seatbelt, was not injured in the collision.
He was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
The State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident.