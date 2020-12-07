Accident sends three to hospitals
Three people were injured after an accident between Raymond and Cosmopolis.
The Washington State Patrol sent a report of an accident on Friday evening between two cars in Pacific County.
According to the report, a 20-year-old Cosmopolis man was driving north on SR 101 when he crossed the center line, striking another vehicle with a 59-year-old Tumwater woman and her 26-year-old passenger.
All three people involved were injured in the accident, with the drivers both being airlifted to St. Joseph’s Medical center in Tacoma.
The passenger in the 2nd vehicle was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
Both vehicles were totaled.
The roadway was fully blocked for nearly four hours after the accident.
The cause of the accident was unknown as of Saturday morning.