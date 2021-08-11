      Weather Alert

Accident sends 7 to hospital, 4 of them children

Aug 11, 2021 @ 12:02pm

An accident at Clemons Road on Tuesday sent seven people to the hospital, including four children.

Dangerously distracted driving was being cited as the cause of the two-vehicle accident, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.

In the report it states that a 63-year-old Seabeck woman was stopped at the traffic light on Clemons road. 

WSP says that when the woman went to make a left turn onto US 12, she was struck by a 35-year-old Aberdeen woman driving west who failed to stop for the red light.

The Seabeck woman, along with a 61-year-old man also from Seabeck in her vehicle, were both injured. 

In the Aberdeen woman’s vehicle, the local driver as well as four children ages 13, 11, 11, and 8 were all injured.

All seven people were transported by ambulance to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
Slide closes SR 109 outside Hoquiam
South Bend considers fireworks restrictions; asks for public input
With limited ballots remaining, local election results likely to hold
Cosi Hill accident sends Hoquiam man to hospital
Accident sends 7 to hospital, 4 of them children
Connect With Us Listen To Us On