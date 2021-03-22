Accident on Long Beach sent two adults and four children to hospital
An accident on the Long Beach peninsula sent two adults and four children to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday afternoon at about 12:45 p.m. a 46 year old Vancouver, WA man was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon south on the beach approximately one mile south of the Cranberry Beach Approach.
The State Patrol says the Yukon was travelling at a high rate of speed in the surf when it fishtailed and circled.
They say the SUV apparently rolled three times and came to rest on its tires.
The driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, was airlifted to a hospital in Portland for his injuries.
His five passengers which included a 36 year old Vancouver, WA woman and four children ages two, three, six, and eight years old, were all transported to hospitals for their injuries as well.
All of the passengers were wearing their seat belts.
The State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident and the cause of the accident and charges against the driver are under investigation.