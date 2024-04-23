KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen Superintendent Thake placed on Administrative Leave

April 23, 2024 6:29AM PDT
Photo from Aberdeen School District

Following a special meeting over the weekend, the Aberdeen Superintendent has been placed on leave.

According to the Aberdeen School District, the School Board met in a special session on Saturday, April 20 to consider a complaint brought against a public employee and to discuss the issue with legal counsel. 

Photo from Aberdeen School District

The district states that following an executive session, the Board voted to place Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an outside investigation into a complaint involving a matter that occurred at a school.

In the interim, CTE Director Lynn Green and Teaching & Learning Director Traci Sandstrom were appointed as the superintendent designees.

“Because this is a personnel matter, and until the investigation is complete, there will be no further comment from the Board,” President Jennifer Durney said. “We are confident that this matter will be handled fairly, thoroughly, in compliance with state law, and with respect for all involved. We also appreciate everyone’s patience until the report is complete.”

Specific details regarding the complaint against Thake have not been confirmed by KXRO, and it is not known how long the administrative leave will be in effect.

