Aberdeen School District asking for input on how the district is doing

March 22, 2024 7:01AM PDT
The Aberdeen School Board is seeking community feedback on education quality.

The Aberdeen School Board has partnered with the Center for Educational Effectiveness to conduct a family and community survey on the quality of education and instruction provided within Aberdeen schools.

“For us to continue to improve as a school district, it is important for us to understand stakeholder perceptions about the job we are doing in providing a quality education for all of our children,” Superintendent Jeffrey Thake said.

The survey opened this week and will remain open until April 19.

It is said to take 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

“The School Board sincerely wants to hear from the community,” Dr. Thake said. 

There are several ways to access the survey: 

  • ASD5 Survey
  • Visit the district website at www.asd5.org and scroll down to the link; 
  • Find the link on the district’s Facebook page
  • Find the link in the electronic newsletter ASD5 News 
  • Use the code below; 
QR from ASD

For more information, contact the Superintendent’s Office at (360) 538-2002.

