      Weather Alert

Aberdeen residents have chance to give input on next superintendent

Dec 10, 2021 @ 7:19am

Aberdeen, WA – Residents have until December 15 to submit their input on what the position of the next Aberdeen School District Superintendent will look like.

Consultant firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC has been working with the school district on the planning, and held a meeting earlier this week to hear directly from the public.

An online survey is available in both English and Spanish and will be available for input from the public through December 15. This planning is specifically for residents within the Aberdeen School District.

In the survey, the district states that they are soliciting input on a number of areas.

Included are questions about what residents find that are good in both the Aberdeen schools as well as the community as a whole, a section to list issues that should be disclosed to a superintendent before they come into the district, and an opportunity to list the skills, qualities, or characteristics that a new superintendent should possess in order to be successful.

The information provided will be used as part of the hiring process and portions will be shared with final candidates and be used in developing the job description and recruitment brochure.

Link to the Survey in English

Link to the Survey in Spanish

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Suspect sought following Aberdeen shooting
Bicycles from Heaven and Red Kettle Campaign underway for local families in need
Pacific County receives $5 million in funding for broadband project
Public Memorial Service scheduled for AFD Engineer/Paramedic Chad Mittleider
Freedom Kennels in Elma included in $633 million of USDA funding
Connect With Us Listen To Us On