Aberdeen Native serves aboard future U.S. Navy warship
By Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach
SAN DIEGO – A native of Aberdeen, Washington, is serving aboard one of the nation’s newest, most versatile warships, the future USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5).
Airman Paulian Beardsley is a 2019 Aberdeen High School graduate. According to Beardsley, the values required to succeed in the Navy are like those found in Aberdeen.
“Living in my hometown taught me the importance of hard work and being confident,” Beardsley said. “Leaving my hometown also taught me that no matter how rough things get, it is imperative to stay positive.”
Miguel Keith is an Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) ship that will be commissioned by the U.S. Navy on May 8 in San Diego. Ship commissioning is a naval tradition that places a ship in active service.
