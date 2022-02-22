      Weather Alert

Aberdeen man dies following van vs bridge collision

Feb 22, 2022 @ 7:19am

A 39-year old Aberdeen man died following an accident in Elma.

According to the Washington State Patrol. The Aberdeen man was in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by a 15-year-old. That 15-year-old driver was also the one who  reported the accident to authorities.

According to the report, the vehicle was carrying two adults and five people between the ages of 2 and 17.

The report states that the van was driving west on State Route 8 as it merges with State Route 12 near Elma around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. As the vehicle approached the bridge it veered to the left and struck the structure.

The 39-year-old was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. All other passengers were wearing their seatbelts and none of them reported injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  
Most Popular Posts
Public input needed for Port of Grays Harbor recreational planning
Washington statewide mask requirement ending March 21; some masking remain in place
Miss Grays Harbor/Teen Candidates Emma & Ellie Stopped by The Kix Morning Show!
State Construction Budget proposal released; local projects identified
Aberdeen man dies following van vs bridge collision
Connect With Us Listen To Us On