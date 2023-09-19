KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen man arrested for multiple charges after vandalism/slashed tires

September 19, 2023 8:27AM PDT
A 30-year-old Aberdeen resident was taken into custody over the weekend for several malicious mischief charges along with an outstanding Aberdeen Municipal Court warrant. 

The Aberdeen Police Department shared on Tuesday, September 12th, they received a report of a malicious mischief complaint on and around the Aberdeen High School. Someone had spray painted messages on the property and on the city street. 

A photo from APD appears to show the vandalism reading, “the world is your home your Mother and Father gave you life as did your Higher Power make them proude(sic) of you”

Officers met with school officials and obtained an image of the suspect through the school’s surveillance cameras. The subject was recognized by officers from prior law enforcement contacts. 

On September 15th around 7pm, an Aberdeen Officer who had just gotten off-duty observed the tires of several officers’ personal vehicles parked at the station were punctured and flat. In reviewing surveillance cameras, the same suspect identified from the malicious mischief incident at the school was recognized as the same person who punctured the tires.

On Saturday, September 16th, the suspect was located walking on “H” Street in Aberdeen and was taken into custody. 

 

Due to the total monetary amount of damage, which is estimated over $2000, the suspect will be charged with felony malicious mischief.

