Aberdeen L&I offices closed; Montesano office to open in November

September 28, 2023 7:44AM PDT
The Department of Labor & Industries are relocating their local offices from Aberdeen to Montesano, and they have closed the Aberdeen location as they prepare for the move.

Officials with L&I told KXRO that the move of the regional office from Aberdeen to Montesano is currently scheduled to take place in November. 

While L&I closed the Aberdeen office last Thursday, this Wednesday would have been the first day since the closure that the office would have been open.

L&I has had an office in our area for more than 20 years, and the agency says that the move to Montesano will provide greater access for those needing services.

The new office will open in November at 338 W. Pioneer near Fleet Park.

Customers can continue receiving agency services by:

 The new office is said to provide a range of services and convenience for customers, including:

  • Opening five days a week, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Proximity to other government offices
  • Easier access through Grays Harbor Transit. There’s a stop in front of the office, located on Route 40.

 The move is also said to save significant money in lease costs and relocate the office at a site more accessible to the public, and more centrally located in the regional community.

