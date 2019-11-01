Aberdeen High School Students Gearing up For Foodball 2019!
From left: Luceman, Abbie Bradt, Madi Niemi, Molly Scroggs, Brooke Solan, & Patrick Hunt
Foodball 2019 Kicks off today! This is the 38th year that Aberdeen and Hoquiam High School will face off to try to be the school that raises the most for our area foodbanks!
Aberdeen is going into this years competition with 3 victories under its belt and the seniors are hoping for a 4 years in a row victory!
Stopping by the Kix morning show earlier today were Seniors Abbie Bradt, Madi Niemi, Molly Scroggs, Patrick Hunt, & junior Brooke Solan! Check out the interview below!
For more on Aberdeen High Schools Foodball events check out The Aberdeen School District website by clicking HERE!
Foodball was the brain child of Hoquiamite Jill Bellis in 1981 when she thought up an idea to reignite the rivalry between the two high schools for a good cause.
She didn’t know it at the time but she ended up creating a new tradition that has continued into it’s 38th year! Jill’s idea for the new event was to simply merge high school football with donations for local food banks that, at the time were in need. Her idea was embraced by the two schools and Foodball was born!