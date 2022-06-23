Aberdeen Founders Day Is Saturday July 2nd

Aberdeen Founders Day 2022 is fast approaching, this years event happens on Saturday July 2nd! Founders Day Chairperson Karen Rowe stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today to talk about this years event as well as Washington VFW Auxiliary President Joan Murphy Nihart who will be leading off the parade this year, check out the Interview below with Kix 95.3’s The Luceman in the morning!
Part 1 Karen Rowe on all things Founders Day
Part 2 Joan Murphy Nihart on VFW Aux.
