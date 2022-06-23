      Weather Alert

Aberdeen Founders Day Is Saturday July 2nd

Jun 23, 2022 @ 1:53pm
from left: Karen Rowe, Joan Murphy Nihart, & The Luceman

Aberdeen Founders Day 2022 is fast approaching, this years event happens on Saturday July 2nd!  Founders Day Chairperson Karen Rowe stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today to talk about this years event as well as Washington VFW Auxiliary President Joan Murphy Nihart who will be leading off the parade this year, check out the Interview below with Kix 95.3’s The Luceman in the morning!

Part 1 Karen Rowe on all things Founders Day

Part 2 Joan Murphy Nihart on VFW Aux.

Check out the Aberdeen Founders Day page on Facebook by clicking HERE!!

