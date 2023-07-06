KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen Founders Day Celebrates It’s 10th Anniversary This Saturday

July 6, 2023 11:49AM PDT
Photo by Phil Luce

It’s hard to believe but this Saturday (July 8th, 2023) Marks the 10th anniversary of the event! Karen Rowe one of the event cooridnators as well as one of the Founders of the Founders Day Event stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show to talk about this years event which will also be combined with the Aberdeen Art Walk!  The festivities start at Noon this Saturday (July 8th, 2023) with the Grand Parade at noon featuring former Kix 95.3 Air personality Ryan Dokke as the Grand Marshall! Ryan will also be receiving a star on the Aberdeen Walk of Fame at 2pm in a ceremony in front of Billy’s Bar n Grill at 2pm! Check out the interview with Karen below.  For more on this years event just click HERE! For more on Ryan Dokke’s Star dedication ceremony click HERE! And for info on this years street dance event just click HERE!

