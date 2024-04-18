Aberdeen Community Priorities Survey open for public input

The City of Aberdeen has launched a Community Priorities Survey, asking for public input ahead of their 2025 Budget.

The survey and a budget forum were created following a request from the City Council during last year’s budget workshops.

“The Council values community involvement in city government and wanted the public to have more ways to let their priorities be known,” said City Administrator Ruth Clemens. “The council wanted to start the budget process earlier in the year, and they wanted residents to be more involved in the process and creation of the budget.”

The goal of the survey is to strengthen community trust by better understanding resident concerns regarding a wide range of city services and the local quality of life.

“The survey and the forum emphasize the importance of listening to and valuing the voices of our residents ensuring that their priorities are addressed effectively,” said Mayor Douglas Orr.

The survey covers topics like Public Safety, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Community Development.

This survey is said to be a step in the City of Aberdeen’s ongoing efforts to foster community trust and engagement.

“We are always looking for ways to give the community a voice,” added Mayor Orr. “I hope that this survey and forum will provide meaningful feedback.”

The survey can be taken on a computer, tablet or mobile phone by visiting https://forms.office.com/g/BJA41rFRza.

Printed copies can also be found in the lobby at Aberdeen City Hall. Printed surveys can be mailed to the City of Aberdeen at 200 E. Market Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520 or they can be dropped off at the first-floor front cashier window in City Hall or in the utility payment box behind City Hall.

The survey closes on May 6, 2024.

The City will also host a Community Forum for the 2025 budget priorities on Wednesday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Aberdeen City Hall.

The survey and the community forum feedback and results will be presented to the Aberdeen City Council during a budget workshop scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 at 6:00 also at City Hall.