Aberdeen City Council to hold a public meeting on new museum building
Parks & Recreation Director Stacie Barnum spoke during the regular council meeting on Wednesday to give an update on progress for the establishment of a new museum building.
Barnum said that the purchase of the former Salvation Army building at 118 W Wishkah is underway, with discussions to keep some Salvation Army services within the building as a tenant after the sale closes at the end of the month.
At the upcoming Board of Museum and History Zoom meeting on Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30pm, they will be holding a “strategic planning session”.
Public comment will be accepted at the meeting.
“I know that the museum board and Mayor Schave are all very interested in hearing from the community about the community’s museum and what that will look like in the future.” stated Barnum.
Public comments can also be sent to Barnum if a community member is unable to attend by emailing [email protected] and those comments will be read into the record.
In addition to the building, Barnum noted that the city is working with a vintage vehicle restoration company to restore the fire apparatus that was inside the former museum building during the 2019 fire.
Also at the city council meeting, Councilmember Tiesa Meskis announced that she would be resigning from her position as she is moving out of the area for a family matter.