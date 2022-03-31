      Weather Alert

Aberdeen City Council passes resolution to apply for funding for Aberdeen Museum

Mar 31, 2022 @ 9:21am

Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen City Council approved a report and passed a resolution last night to apply for funding for the Aberdeen Museum.

The report from the Finance Committee and the Parks Director recommended that the City Council authorize the Parks Director to apply for a Capital Heritage Grant for the 2023-2025 Funding Biennium.

The grant would amount to $616,500, for a match amount not to exceed $411,021 utilizing the building purchase of $375,000 and additional cash in the amount of $37,000 for the Aberdeen Museum.

The report was approved unanimously as was the resolution that followed that authorized the Parks Director to apply for the Capital Heritage Grant.

