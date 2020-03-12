A second large Ocean Shores event has been postponed
In an update from Ocean Shores City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jon Martin he says that the 14th Annual Razor Clam Festival, presented by Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, has been postponed.
The event was scheduled for the March 21st-22nd at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. No alternate date has been given.
It is not known at this time if corresponding events at the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino will also be impacted.
This follows the cancellation of the Ocean Shores Clean and Free by the Sea event that was scheduled to start today.
In the update, Martin says “As the situation around novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, difficult decisions have to be made.”
He adds that “The Convention Center staff and the Mayor after numerous conference calls, and discussions with Sponsors, and not knowing what future Government Restrictions may effect Ocean Shores events. Has decided to postpone The Razor Clam Festival.”
According to Martin, this announcement a week in advance was to give vendors enough notice to allow adjustments in purchasing and staffing for the event.
He adds that there are not currently restrictions mandated, and other events are still scheduled.
“As the past 24 hours have shown, this is quickly changing.”
The 2020 West Region EMS Conference is currently scheduled for the Convention Center March 27 – 29.