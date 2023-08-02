7th Street Kids Present Elf Jr. The Musical This Week at The 7th Street Theatre

KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

August 2, 2023 11:42AM PDT
Photo by: Phil Luce

Zacharie Elliot of Hoquima and Tyler Ellis and Preston Williams of Aberdeen stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about the 7th Street Kids production of “Elf Jr – The Musical” which opens this Thursday at Hoquiam’s historic 7th Street Theatre!  The play runs this Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 pm and on Sunday at 2pm! (August 3,4,5,&6 2023) Check out the interview below, for ticket’s and more  information just click HERE!   You can also purchase tickets at Tinderbox Coffee Roasters – 113 E Wishkah St, Aberdeen, Harbor Drug – 316 8th St, Hoquiam, Valu Drug – 201 E Pioneer Ave, Montesano, or Mocha Madness – 125 W Chance a La Mer NW A, Ocean Shores Tickets will also be available at the 7th Street Theatre box office on performance days, one hour before showtimes!

 

