7-day salmon fishing starts this week; scheduled through Sept. 15

Aug 4, 2021 @ 8:04am

Coastal Grays Harbor will reopen for salmon fishing this week.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife say that Marine Area 2 to open 7 days per week for salmon fishing, starting on Friday.

The fishery will be open seven days per week August 6 through Sept. 15.

There is a daily limit of 2 salmon per angler, with no more than 1 allowed to be a Chinook. Chinook min. size 22”. Coho min. size 16”. 

Wild coho must be released.

Officials add that Grays Harbor Control Zone is closed beginning Aug. 9.

Regulations for Areas 2-1 and 2-2 are listed in the Washington Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet.

Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close Sept. 15, but areas could close earlier if quotas are met.

