4th of July fireworks moving forward; Splash Festival depends on restrictions
The City of Aberdeen is looking forward with plans for fireworks this Fourth of July, although they are planning contingencies if a full Splash Festival is unable to occur due to restrictions.
At their regular meeting this week, the Aberdeen City Council approved a recommendation to enter into a contract with Pyro Spectaculars North, Inc to provide a professional firework show at the Splash Festival.
The uncertainty of what events in July will consist of is on the mind of the city, but Community Development Director Lisa Scott says that they are planning for the show.
According to a synopsis provided by the company, the show would consist of a total of over 3,000 individual fireworks.
During discussion, there were concerns raised by some of the council about having the fireworks. An alternative included the possibility of looking at a laser show in the future instead of fireworks to lessen the impacts of both noise and debris.
Scott says that if Splash is unable to occur as it has in years-past, the city would still have the fireworks and find a way to safely allow the public to enjoy the show.
The contract is for $12,700 and would provide ‘all inclusive services’ for the firework show.
While the parks department is continuing to raise funds through local sponsorships, the agreement requires a $6,350 deposit with the remainder due by July 5.