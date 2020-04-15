$310 Million for Washington airports from COVID-19 funding includes local runways
62 airports around Washington state will receive more than $310 million in funding from the federal government to mitigate impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In an announcement from Senator Maria Cantwell, she said this funding announcement comes from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law at the end of March.
While 11 larger airports in the state will receive millions from this funding, locally we saw nearly $100,000 for the Bowerman and Ocean Shores Municipal airports.
Bowerman in Hoquiam will see $69,000 through the act, while Ocean Shores has $20,000 allocated for it.
The funding (FAA) – airports receiving more than $1 million in funding include:
|Airport
|Funding
|Seattle-Tacoma International
|$192,133,300
|Spokane International
|$29,589,274
|Pullman/Moscow Regional
|$18,129,792
|Pangborn Memorial (East Wenatchee)
|$18,120,860
|Boeing Field/King County International
|$18,089,678
|Walla Walla Regional
|$18,059,137
|Tri-Cities
|$5,892,059
|Bellingham International
|$5,015,751
|Yakima Air Terminal
|$1,286,003
|Friday Harbor
|$1,055,534
|Orcas Island
|$1,041,561
Overall, 62 airports throughout the state will receive funding.
A full list of recipients can be found HERE.