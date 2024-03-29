$3,000 Don Tapio Scholarship available to students in Grays Harbor/Pacific counties

The Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor-Pacific Counties have announced the availability of the 2024 Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship for local graduating seniors that are furthering their education in horticulture, or other related life science.

Named for a man known to many in the region, Don Tapio was described by the Master Gardener Foundation as the man who is the epitome of “paying it forward”.

Tapio had a 36-year career as a Washington State University extension agent, supporting local garden clubs and the early Master Gardener program, delivering hundreds of public speaking engagements through the years.

This $3,000 scholarship is for seniors at Grays Harbor or Pacific County high schools, including alternative and homeschool students.

They must have an elected academic major in a horticulture/life sciences-related field that includes, but is not limited to: horticulture, agriculture, biology, botany, chemistry, entomology, environmental science forestry, genetics, landscape design, sustainable agriculture, urban geography, urban planning, or horticulture-related business.

The application period runs until May 1, 2024.

The application will be available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or available by contacting Katie Lutz at [email protected] or 360-292-8917.

The applicants will mail all completed documents to the WSU Extension Office: