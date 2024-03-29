KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

$3,000 Don Tapio Scholarship available to students in Grays Harbor/Pacific counties

March 29, 2024 7:19AM PDT
Logo from Master Gardener Foundation

The Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor-Pacific Counties have announced the availability of the 2024 Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship for local graduating seniors that are furthering their education in horticulture, or other related life science.

Named for a man known to many in the region, Don Tapio was described by the Master Gardener Foundation as the man who is the epitome of “paying it forward”. 

Tapio had a 36-year career as a Washington State University extension agent, supporting local garden clubs and the early Master Gardener program, delivering hundreds of public speaking engagements through the years. 

This $3,000 scholarship is for seniors at Grays Harbor or Pacific County high schools, including alternative and homeschool students.

They must have an elected academic major in a horticulture/life sciences-related field that includes, but is not limited to: horticulture, agriculture, biology, botany, chemistry, entomology, environmental science forestry, genetics, landscape design, sustainable agriculture, urban geography, urban planning, or horticulture-related business.

The application period runs until May 1, 2024.

Directions for the scholarship application

The application will be available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or available by contacting Katie Lutz at [email protected] or 360-292-8917.

The applicants will mail all completed documents to the WSU Extension Office:

Drop off address:  Mailing Address:
WSU Extension – Grays Harbor County 

34 Elma-McCleary Road

Elma, WA 98541

 WSU Extension Office – Grays Harbor County
PO Box 3018
Elma, WA 98541-3018

 

