24th District Legislators holding telephone town hall tonight

Residents of the 24th Legislative District have an opportunity to hear from and speak to their legislators tonight.

According to Senator Kevin Van De Wege, Representative Steve Tharinger, and Representative Mike Chapman, now that the 2024 Legislative Session has ended, they want to tell you what happened and answer your questions.

The legislators are inviting anyone within the 24th Legislative District, featuring north Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula, to participate in a telephone town hall meeting tonight.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 19 from 6-7 pm.

Residents can receive a phone call at 6 pm and will be invited into the town hall when they answer.

During the call they will be able to press *3 on your phone, anytime, to connect with a volunteer and tell them about your question.

If a resident does not receive a call but would like to participate, they can call 877-229-8493 and enter PIN 116281.

“Thank you, and we hope you can make it!”