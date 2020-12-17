      Weather Alert

23 year-old Elma man arrested and stolen property recovered from multiple East County burglaries

Dec 17, 2020 @ 7:32am

Elma, WA – A 23 year-old Elma man was arrested and stolen property was recovered from multiple East County burglaries.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Stamper Road and an Elma Officer responded to assist. 

They say the driver of the vehicle was arrested on traffic violations and searched. 

During the search, officers located a recently stolen fuel card from a burglarized Elma business. 

According to Elma Police, officers on scene applied for and were granted search warrants for the suspect vehicle and his residence, to recover additional property related to the burglary. 

Elma Officers, with the assistance of Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputies, served the search warrant on the suspect’s residence. 

They say that during the search, officers located several additional items from the Elma burglary along with multiple items stolen from other East County burglaries. 

Several firearms were located, including two handguns that had the serial numbers scratched off. 

Elma Police say the Elma man was arrested but released due to health concerns and charges were forwarded to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office for possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and altering identifying marks on a firearm.

