2023 Fire Prevention Week: “Cooking Safety Starts With YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention”

It is Fire Prevention Week, and the Washington State Patrol reminds residents of the importance to pay attention to fire prevention

Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Association has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in the United States.

During Fire Prevention Week it is a time to focus on fire safety and prevention measures. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.

“In a fire, mere seconds can be the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire safety education is not just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time during Fire Prevention Week, as well as every day, to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.”

This year’s theme is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” WSP says that this theme works to educate the community about simple, but important actions to take to keep everyone safe when cooking.

Officials state that nationally, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries. Last year in Washington , cooking was eighth among causes of ignition for all fire incidents with a total of 2,121 and a total dollar loss of over 10 million.

Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed October 8-14, 2023 as Fire Prevention Week within Washington in hopes that all residents practice safe cooking methods whenever indoors or outdoors, aiming to prevent fire incidents, burns and injuries.

“Stay alert and use caution when cooking.”