2023 Filing Week: Day 3

Numerous local races have gone without candidates filing for their interest in the positions, with the window open until the end of this week.

On Wednesday, a number of local residents put their name into the running for open positions.

Ocean Shores Mayor Jon Martin filed for his current seat, and on Wednesday Frank Elduen canceled his run for a City Council seat and is now challenging the incumbent Mayor.

The Elma Mayor race now features two candidates, with John Heater running against current Councilmember Josh Collette for the lead seat.

In Westport, the Mayor race now features four candidates and will appear on the August Primary with Councilmember Rose Jensen joining Edward Welter, Greg Barnes, and Brennan Jarnes in pursuit of the seat.

A City Council seat in Cosmopolis now has become a two-person races with Kim Skinner challenging Ashley Arcangel for Position 1 on the council.

In Hoquiam, Maxwell Davis is challenging Greg Larson for a position to represent Ward 4.

Within Westport, Brylie Jarnes will face Darcia Davies for Position 5, left open with the incumbent Jensen running for Mayor.

None of those City Council positions feature incumbents running at this time.

The North each School Board will see a race on the August Primary as well, as Rickie Day, eff Albertson, and Francelle Jordan have all filed for a School Board Director seat.

Within Pacific County, Position 5 on the Ilwaco City Council with Val Perkins, Josh Phillips, and Don Berger all filing.

Grays Harbor County Filings

Pacific County Filings

The 2023 Filing Week runs through 4 pm on Friday, May 19.

Applicants are encouraged to file online during the filing period.