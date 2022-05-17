2022 Filing Week: Day 1

A number of local and regional political offices are already up for contention after the first day of filing week.
Locally, Grays Harbor Commissioner Vickie Raines is set to face Grays Harbor Republican Party Chair Lisa Zaborac as well as Retired Aberdeen Fire Department Captain JR Streifel in that race to represent the 3rd Commissioner District.
Following the Friday announcement by Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott that he would not be filing for another term, Chief Civil Deputy Darrin Wallace filed for the position along with former Briar Police Chief Michael Catlett.
In the 24th Legislative District, Representative Mike Chapman had two challengers join him in filing for his seat. This includes Matthew Rainwater of Port Angeles and Sue Forde of Sequim.
Brian Pruiett has filed for the 24th Legislative Representative seat held by Steve Tharinger, and 19th District Representatives Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire filed for their seats.
U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer has a familiar face in the upcoming election in Elizabeth Kreiselmaier who ran against him in the 2020 General Election.
U.S. Representative Jamie Herrera Beutler had 5 people step forward to challenge her seat to represent Pacific County and Southwest Washington.
For Statewide offices, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has two people vying for the position along with the incumbent as of Monday. This includes Bob Hagglund and former Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson.
In addition to those races, a number of incumbents filed on Monday, as well as numerous Precinct Committee Officers
Filing Week runs through Friday afternoon.