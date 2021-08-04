2021 Grays Harbor County Fair runs August 4-7
The Grays Harbor County Fair begins today and runs through Saturday as residents are ‘Truckin’ Back to the Fair’.
The fair features four days of events, Aug. 4-7 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds in Elma.
Highlighting the first day of the fair will be Academy of Country Music award winning country artist Riley Green.
Green appears on the Pepsi State on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.
This concert is free with fair admission, although Golden Circle Reserved Tickets will allow for upfront seating. Those tickets are priced at $50 and include Fair admission – or see the show for free in the general seating area, with your paid Fair admission.
To order online visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/tickets or call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by Bud Light.
Elsewhere through the fairgrounds will be many of the regular fair activities, including the 4-H and FFA animals, gardening/baking displays, amusement rides, games, musical entertainment for the whole family, and fair food.
“Coming out of the craziness of the pandemic, we’ve been rallying to stage the Fair and provide four days of outstanding family fun,” said Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Manager. “There’s great headlining musical acts along with enjoyable family activities, exhibits, animals and shows, combining with returning favorites for the classic, county fair experience.”
Country music group Shenandoah is set for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage.
Golden Circle Reserved Tickets were made available for that concert, available for $35 and include Fair admission – or see the show for free in the general seating area, with your paid Fair admission.
To order online visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/tickets or call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by The Vaughan Company.
In addition to the main stage, numerous other events are free with fair admission, including the Olson Brothers Band (Aug. 6 at 7 pm), Aaron Crawford (Aug. 7 at 8 pm), Ericka Corban (Aug. 6 at 4 pm), Toons Band (Aug. 7 at 3 pm), Christian Fellowship Music Program (Aug. 7 at 4 pm), the Grays Harbor Youth Livestock Auction (Aug. 7 at 2 pm), as well as Professor Bamboozle performing his comedic act, daily. And of course, all the popular animals, floral, garden and food displays throughout the grounds.
The Grays Harbor Raceway will highlight the shortened fair schedule on Saturday, with racing on Aug. 7 set to start at 4 p.m.. These races are free with paid admission to the Fair and sponsored by Grays Harbor Raceway.
Regular Fair admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (62+) and youth (6-15). Kids 5 and under are free every day of the Fair. The Grays Harbor County Fair honors current and former military personnel with a $2 Military Appreciation Discount available daily. Friday is Kids Day, and all youth get a $2 discount off Fair Admission. Parking is $5 per day. Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are now available presale at the Fairgrounds Office for just $29 through Aug. 1 (a $6 savings) or $35 each during the Fair at the Carnival lot.
Fair hours are 12:00 pm – 10:30 pm every day of the Grays Harbor County Fair.
For more information on the Grays Harbor County Fair call 360-482-2651 or visit the fair website at ghcfairgrounds.com.