19th District lawmakers to host virtual town hall
The 19th Legislative District’s lawmakers will host a virtual town hall meeting together next week.
Reps. Jim Walsh, and Joel McEntire, and Sen. Jeff Wilson are inviting 19th District citizens to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.
According to a release, the lawmakers will review the 2021 legislative session and provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions.
Topics may include the three budgets, operating, capital, and transportation, emergency powers reform, low-carbon fuel standard, cap and trade, the capital gains income tax, reopening Washington, and other public policy topics related to the legislative session.
Registration is required: https://tinyurl.com/p7f86u97
Constituents can also pre-register in advance for the town hall by going to SenatorJeffWilson.com, RepresentativeJimWalsh.com, or RepresentativeJoelMcEntire.com. The websites have a drop-down that links to the registration for the virtual town hall meeting. The registration link includes a section where constituents can submit questions prior to the event.
For more information, contact Rep. Walsh’s office at (360) 485-0547, Rep. McEntire’s office at (360) 786-7870 and Sen. Wilson’s office at (360) 786-7636.