17 Year Old Aberdeen High School Senior Ben Fagerstedt Sings With Michael Buble!

Ben Fagerstedt, a senior at Aberdeen High School went to see one of his favorite artists, Michael Buble, last Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome, and got do something he’s only dreamed about…Until Now!

Holding a handmade sign up during the show that said “Dream Come True, Sing with you?”

It worked because at one point during the show Michael Buble pointed out the sign most notably the “awful” picture of him on it. And then offered Ben a chance to sing the Frank Sinatra classic “I’ve Got You, Under my Skin” Ben came on the Kix 95.3 Morning show today with The Luceman & Logan and talked about the experience. Check out the interview below and also the Video of that moment, and some pictures.

Part 1.

Part 2.

And here is the video of what happened ( Warning: Some Language)