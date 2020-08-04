$100 million rental assistance is headed to Washington communities
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that they are distributing approximately $100 million in state Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to operate a new rent assistance program launched Aug. 1.
The program will focus on preventing evictions by paying up to three months of past due, current and future rent to landlords for eligible participants.
Rent assistance is limited to three months and the program ends Dec. 31, 2020.
“The available funds will not meet the demand for assistance.”
A survey recently showed 17% of renters in Washington state missed their July rent payment. Since February, the state’s employment has declined 12% – over twice that of the worst point in the Great Recession – and use of basic food assistance programs has increased by 15%.
Commerce provided guidance and formula-based grant amounts to its Consolidated Homeless Grant program lead grantees and organizations serving the Office of Homeless Youth in every county of the state.
These organizations will use grant funds to provide rent assistance that will be paid to landlords on an eligible client’s behalf. Equity is a primary program goal, with a focus on groups of people who historically have not been provided equitable access to rent assistance and those who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
ERAP Service Provider Contact Information:
Serving single adults and families -ERAP CHG Grantee Contact List
Serving young adults 18-24 years of age – ERAP OHY Contact List
ERAP Grantees:
Program Guidelines and Forms
Performance Measurements – Percentage of people in poverty by race and ethnicity by county.
Program information is on the Commerce web page.