      Weather Alert

10 miles of Wishkah Valley residents to see water outage

Dec 24, 2020 @ 6:36am

The City of Aberdeen says that a large portion of the Wishkah Valley will see a scheduled water outage next week.

Aberdeen City Engineer Kris Koski is alerting residents between Squirrel Road and Baretich Road, 10 total miles of the Wishkah Road, will see this outage on Monday.

Koski says that the scheduled water outage will occur between 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Any City of Aberdeen water customers in that area will see the outage as crews make repairs to a water main leak.

On Monday of this week, Koski issued the notice that a water main break occurred on the City of Aberdeen’s water main in the valley.

