“You Can’t Take It With You” Premiers at The Bishop Center This Friday Night

The Bishop Center for the performing arts presents the comedy “You Can’t Take it With You” Opening this week for a limited run.
Director Andrew Gaines and actor Elise Urbaniak stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show to talk about this very funny play which starts on Friday! Check out the interview below!
Get your tickets ASAP for “You Can’t Take It With You” at Grays Harbor College by clicking HERE!
The talented cast and crew are crafting a hilarious piece of theatre. They have VERY limited seating and will likely sell out all shows.
* Friday, November 8, 2019 7:30 pm
* Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:30 pm
* Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:00 pm
* Friday, November 15, 2019 7:30 pm
* Saturday, November 16, 2019 7:30 pm
* Sunday, November 17, 2019 2:00 pm
When Alice’s fiancé brings his straight-laced Wall Street parents to meet her eccentric family on the wrong night, mayhem ensues. Come see why this Pulitzer Prize winning comedy is one of the 10 most-produced plays every year since 1939!
All tickets $15
Children 12 & under are free.
Cast (in order of appearance)
Elise Urbaniak – Penny Sycamore
Rae Snow – Essie Carmichael
Daryl Johnson – Paul Sycamore
Eric Beard – Ed Carmichael
Brad Duffy – Martin Vanderhoff
Casey Bronson – Donald
Okera Banks – Rheba
Sully Noble – Mr. De Pinna
Becca Meacham – Alice Sycamore
Saebre Matteson – Mr. Henderson
Jeff Rockwell – Tony Kirby, Jr.
Jeff Beard – Mr. Kolenkhov
Julayne Fleury – Gay Wellington
Tamara Helland – Mrs. Miriam Kirby
Matthew Kline – Mr. Anthony Kirby
Carli Bains – The Man
Naomi Olson – G-Man
Saebre Matteson – G-Man
Julie Skokan – Grand Duchess Olga Katrina
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director – Andrew M. Gaines, PhD
Set Designer – Michael Kohlmeier
Technical Director and Set Construction – Art Oestreich
Stage Manager – Natasha Brown-Williams
Supervising Stage Manager – Paige Mellon Jackson
Lighting Design – Brad Duffy and Andrew M. Gaines
Props – Alex Falla, Natasha Brown Williams, and Andrew M. Gaines
Light Board Operator – Natasha Brown-Williams
Sound Board Operator – Art Oestreich
Hair and Makeup – Alex Falla and Natasha Brown-Williams
Set Construction Assistant – Brad Duffy
Set Painting – Marina Latimer, Cara Beth, and Cast
Costume Design – Kathe Rowe
Stage Crew – Alex Falla (lead), Saebre Matteson, Sully Noble