YMCA reopening with numerous restrictions
The YMCA of Grays Harbor will be performing a “Soft Opening” starting soon.
In an email from the local Y, they say that certain services will return beginning on June 1 .
The local facility will be under a modified opening in stages, following guidelines from the CDC and local authorities.
“The Y believes that exercise is a proven immunity-booster and, as a part of a healthy lifestyle, is vital to overall health and well-being. Additionally, we understand the mental and emotional dangers of social isolation. The Y aims to help members meet their physical, social, and emotional needs while also doing all we can to offer a safe and healthy environment during these difficult circumstances.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the amazing support we received from our Y members, donors, community partners, and local leaders while we were closed. We are humbled and inspired by the sense of community that has come from these times. We look forward to Building Community Together as the state reopens.”
In order to open in Phase 2, we have to follow certain guidelines, so we will be starting with a “soft opening” on Monday, June 1st which includes opening of our Health and Wellness Center.
We’ll be taking some extra precautions as we reopen:
MODIFIED HOURS
SUNDAYS: CLOSED (for deep cleaning)
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, FRIDAYS: 5AM-7PM
TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS: 7AM-7PM
SATURDAYS: 7AM-5PM
- OUR STAFF WILL BE WEARING FACE MASKS and we encourage you to join us where appropriate. Our masks protect you, your masks protect us.
- NEW OCCUPANCY LIMITS will allow up to 30% of our fire capacity per room and 5 participants in Group Exercise classes. We will continue to offer virtual classes so that all members can still participate in their favorite group exercise classes, even if not attending in person.
- WE’VE MOVED FITNESS EQUIPMENT into other areas of the facility to accommodate social distancing and to ensure that all members can still use their favorite equipment by maximizing open spaces in the facility. This should ensure that any member who wants to utilize the facility can. Equipment will be in the Fitness Center, Aerobics Room, Racquetball Court, and Gym, as needed.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING will be enforced with equipment moved in other areas of the facility and additions of shields around the Membership Desk, and other markings in place to help members maintain appropriate physical distancing.
- WE’VE ADDED HAND SANITIZING STATIONS around the facility and will be asking members to use them often along with washing their hands.
- WE’VE ADDED SOME NEW POLICIES including enhanced cleaning protocols.
- BRING YOUR OWN TOWEL AND WATER BOTTLE to help maintain a healthier environment. Towel service is suspended an water fountains will only be available to refill bottles.
- COME PREPARED TO WORKOUT as locker rooms and showers will be unavailable due to restrictions in place by Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.
What You Can Expect
Do I need to schedule an appointment to visit the Y?
- You do not need to schedule an appointment to work out. This will be a first come, first serve basis (subject to change based on usage)
- You will need to register a time to attend a group exercise class as they are limited to only 5 participants. Please note, to help ensure everyone has an opportunity to attend their favorite class, reservations can only be made for one (1) group exercise class per week.
- Group Exercise reservations can be made 1 week in advance by calling the front desk at 360.537.9622 or online here
- No shows will be asked to have one week off from registering for classes
- Members will still have access to LIVE Virtual Group Exercise through a password protected registration code (more info to come soon)
What should I bring?
- Please bring a face mask or face covering to wear whenever possible
- Water bottle
- Sweat towel
Can I bring a guest?
- This phase is for members only
Can I bring my kids?
- At this time, only members old enough to attend Group Exercise Classes and use the Weight Room are allowed in the facility. That includes members 14 and older or 12 and over if they have completed Youth Fitness.
Can I sign up for a membership?
-
- Yes. Those looking to become a member can come in during business hours to fill out a membership form.
|WHAT’S OPEN & AVAILABLE IN PHASE 2:
|WHAT’S CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE IN PHASE 2
|
- FITNESS CENTER up to 30% fire capacity per room that includes equipment in the Aerobics Room, Racquetball Court, and Gym
- GROUP EXERCISE with up to 5 participants
- CHILD CARE for essential workers
- VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING FOR MEMBERS
|
- COFFEE SERVICE
- COMMUNITY ROOM
- IMPACT CENTER/TEEN ZONE
- BUSYTOWN
- POOL, HOT TUB, SAUNA, STEAM ROOM
- GYMNASIUM (other than for Group Exercise)
- RACQUETBALL COURTS (other than for equipment inside)
- LOCKER ROOMS
- IN PERSON YOUTH PROGRAMMING
- WATER FOUNTAINS
- TOWEL SERVICE