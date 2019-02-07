YMCA of Grays Harbor offering new classes

Lisa Kless and Linsey Bale from the YMCA of Grays Harbor were in to talk about their new classes starting soon. Drums Alive instructor Linsey Bale talked about the cool new class involving music, drumsticks and yoga balls! Pretty awesome. Thanks ladies for coming in!
Drums Alive First Class: February 12th Feel and experience the pulsating rhythms, dynamic movements and powerful percussions of this new and unique high-energy dance rhythmical workout. Drums Alive combines movement with the power of drumming. It’s a program for everyone! Anyone, of any age, and of any ability can do this program. It’s a workout for the entire body as well as a powerful tool for stress reduction and mental balance. Come and experience the joy of music, movement, and rhythm and feel like a rock star!Instructed by: Lindsey BaleTuesday & Thursdays6:30-7:30pmFree with your membership
