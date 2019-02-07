YMCA of Grays Harbor offering new classes

Drums Alive

Drums Alive First Class: February 12th Feel and experience the pulsating rhythms, dynamic movements and powerful percussions of this new and unique high-energy dance rhythmical workout. Drums Alive combines movement with the power of drumming. It’s a program for everyone! Anyone, of any age, and of any ability can do this program. It’s a workout for the entire body as well as a powerful tool for stress reduction and mental balance. Come and experience the joy of music, movement, and rhythm and feel like a rock star!Instructed by: Lindsey BaleTuesday & Thursdays6:30-7:30pmFree with your membership

Posted by YMCA of Grays Harbor on Friday, January 25, 2019