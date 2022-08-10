YMCA closes pool for painting

The YMCA of Grays Harbor has temporarily closed their lap pool to do maintenance.

The local YMCA tells KXRO that the lap pool at the facility is closed, and will remain so until Monday, August 15th in order to be painted.

In addition, the waterslide and diving board have also been closed for the same period.

The YMCA says that this work is being done to maintain the facility, and adds that they understand it could cause some changes for people, but their hope is to help match up members with alternative exercises in the interim.

While the work is being done, group water exercise classes have been moved to the rec pool, with the swim team doing alternative exercises in the gym.

The hot tub, sauna, and steam room remain open during the work.