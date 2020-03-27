Wyze offering free cameras to Washington businesses
Wyze, a Seattle-based company, has announced plans to donate thousands of their WiFi cameras, Wyze Cam and Wyze Cam Pan, to small businesses across the state of Washington.
“We’re in uncertain and unprecedented times right now across the world and our nation. There are many things outside of our control but there are some very specific things our team can do to help out. One of those things is donating our video cameras to small business owners across our home state of Washington so they can look after their shops while isolating themselves at home. We’re in this together and this is a small way we are lending a hand to a community that has been supporting us for years.” said Yun Zhang, Wyze Co-Founder.
Small business owners with fifty (50) or fewer employees and ≤ $5M annual revenue in Washington State are encouraged to apply on Wyze’s website located here: www.wyze.com/together
Wyze recommends having the following information ready for submission:
- UBI Number
- Registered Agent Name
- Shipping address
- Photocopy of your small business license
For business owners selected, Wyze will promptly notify via email and ship their orders as quickly as possible