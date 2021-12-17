      Weather Alert

Writer/Director Justin Corsbie Talks about His Debut Feature Film “Hard Luck Love Song”

Dec 17, 2021 @ 9:38am

The Luceman recently had a talk with film maker Justin Corsbie,  Justin is a writer and director and his debut feature film “Hard Luck Love Song”  is available to watch OnDemand.   The movie is based on the song “Just Like Old Times” by acclaimed singer-songwriter Todd Snider.  Justin talks about how he and Todd teamed up to write the film, The amazing Cast, and about the struggles to get an independent movie made during a global Pandemic!

Listen to The interview below..

“Hard Luck Love Song”

Available on Premium VOD And On Digital & On Demand

A gritty crime-thriller love story inspired by acclaimed singer-songwriter Todd Snider’s seminal Americana hit, “Just Like Old Times,” this award-winning feature film debut from writer-director Justin Corsbie follows charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour, Jesse (Michael Dorman), as a chance encounter with his old flame, Carla (Sophia Bush), puts him at an existential crossroads. When their complicated past and current troubles threaten to destroy a blissful reunion, they are forced to navigate the choppy waters of life in search of their “own kind of American Dream.”

Written and Directed by Justin Corsbie

CAST

Michael Dorman                         TV’s “For All Mankind,” “Patriot,” The Invisible Man

Sophia Bush                                John Tucker Must Die, TV’s “One Tree Hill,” “Love, Victor”

Dermot Mulroney                       TV’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Arrested Development,” My Best Friend’s Wedding

Eric Roberts                                Runaway Train, The Dark Knight, Inherent Vice

Melora Walters                          Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Dead Poets Society

RZA                                            Wu-Tang Clan member, Love Beats Rhymes director, The Dead Don’t Die

 

 

TAGS
Hard Luck Love Song Justin Corsbie Movies
December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Pacific County explosion ruled accidental
South Bend employee vaccine mandate fails to pass
Fish & Wildlife Commissioner resigns; opens door for local representation
New law reduce use of single-use utensils, condiments, straws beginning Jan. 1
Beach Hazards Statement for coastal areas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On