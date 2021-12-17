Writer/Director Justin Corsbie Talks about His Debut Feature Film “Hard Luck Love Song”
The Luceman recently had a talk with film maker Justin Corsbie, Justin is a writer and director and his debut feature film “Hard Luck Love Song” is available to watch OnDemand. The movie is based on the song “Just Like Old Times” by acclaimed singer-songwriter Todd Snider. Justin talks about how he and Todd teamed up to write the film, The amazing Cast, and about the struggles to get an independent movie made during a global Pandemic!
Listen to The interview below..
“Hard Luck Love Song”
Available on Premium VOD And On Digital & On Demand
A gritty crime-thriller love story inspired by acclaimed singer-songwriter Todd Snider’s seminal Americana hit, “Just Like Old Times,” this award-winning feature film debut from writer-director Justin Corsbie follows charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour, Jesse (Michael Dorman), as a chance encounter with his old flame, Carla (Sophia Bush), puts him at an existential crossroads. When their complicated past and current troubles threaten to destroy a blissful reunion, they are forced to navigate the choppy waters of life in search of their “own kind of American Dream.”
Written and Directed by Justin Corsbie
CAST
Michael Dorman TV’s “For All Mankind,” “Patriot,” The Invisible Man
Sophia Bush John Tucker Must Die, TV’s “One Tree Hill,” “Love, Victor”
Dermot Mulroney TV’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Arrested Development,” My Best Friend’s Wedding
Eric Roberts Runaway Train, The Dark Knight, Inherent Vice
Melora Walters Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Dead Poets Society
RZA Wu-Tang Clan member, Love Beats Rhymes director, The Dead Don’t Die