Work to repave 15 miles of SR 6 work will create delays

People traveling along State Route 6 should plan extra time for travel as work to resurface the roadway begins next week.

On Monday, July 17, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will begin three weeks of work to resurface a nearly 15-mile section of highway between Raymond and Frances Road in Pacific County.

During asphalt repair work, maintenance crews will seal cracks, grind and smooth ruts and fill potholes to smooth the driving surface and extend the useful life of the highway for many years to come.

What to expect during roadway repairs

Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, Mondays through Thursdays, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and should follow the direction of flaggers and pilot car.

Because paving work is weather dependent and requires dry, warm weather, it may be paused at any time, due to inclement weather.

As with any highway maintenance and construction project, travelers must exercise caution through the work zone. To keep both road users and road workers safe, travelers are asked to drive at slower speeds, have patience, obey warning signs and look for instructions from flagging personnel.

Know before you go

People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following us on Twitter.