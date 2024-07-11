Work on SR8/US 12 to create slowdowns this week

Work continues to keep people moving during major construction on State Route 8 and US 12 in Grays Harbor, but temporary changes are coming to SR 8 between Elma and McCleary

Crews have kept traffic flowing by shifting lanes around work zones since spring. The work is underway as crews open fish habitat under the highways.

The latest temporary change begins Friday, June 12.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will reconfigure the eastbound side of the highway to accommodate both directions of traffic.

During this time, westbound travelers can expect a rolling slowdown.

Once complete, one lane in each direction will remain open. The temporary changes allow crews to build a new westbound bridge.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Advance notice and real-time information are available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for everyone’s safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

